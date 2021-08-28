'Momentous feat': PM Modi hails India's 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in single day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's achievement of reaching a milestone in the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination drive as the country has administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in a single day.

The "momentous feat" was achieved on Friday (August 27) as India crossed its previous daily record of 9.2 million.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success."

Chief of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) Dr NK Arora also hailed the achievement and said that it is a matter of pride for the Indian health system and it will go down in the history of COVID-19 immunisation.

While speaking to ANI, Dr NK Arora said: "Almost four months ago, we knew that India has the capacity to deliver anywhere between 10 and 12 million doses in a single day. And today we have achieved that milestone, I think this will go down in the history of COVID immunization that even with 63,000 immunisation centres, we are able to deliver one crore plus doses in a single day."

"There are a large number of countries in this world, which have population less than 10 million, for example, Switzerland, a lot of Scandinavian countries. We have the capacity to immunise a whole country in a day," he added.

Praising the frontline workers, Arora said, "My compliments to all the frontline workers, vaccinators, nurses, doctors, and healthcare providers across the country, including the private sector for achieving this milestone."

As experts have warned of another COVID-19 wave expected to hit the country in the coming months, India has been working to bolster its defences for the predicted surge in cases.

The government had aimed to vaccinate about 1.1 billion adults by the end of the year but they have faced some challenges like vaccine shortages in some parts, hesitancy, etc.

India is currently administering three vaccines — the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, known locally as Covishield, Covaxin by Indian firm Bharat Biotech and the Russian-made Sputnik V.