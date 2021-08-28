Indian Capital reopens schools for classes IX to XII from September 1

Witnessing an improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Indian Capital, the government announced on Friday that schools for classes IX to XII, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1.

The government's decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The panel, which was set up by the DDMA earlier this week, submitted its report. It recommended a phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said a final decision was yet to be made regarding junior classes, adding that a call would be taken after analysing the effect of reopening schools for senior classes.

The sources indicated that schools for classes VI to VIII may reopen from September 8.

In order to ensure the reopening does not lead to a spike in the cases again, the Delhi government has also directed private aided and unaided schools to vaccinate their teachers and staff ahead of the September 1 deadline.

The Directorate of Education of the city's government has also issued a circular in this regard. "It is the prime concern of Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi to ensure the vaccination of all teachers and staff working in schools of Delhi. Therefore, all the HOS/managers of private aided/unaided schools in Delhi, are hereby directed to ensure that their teachers and staff get vaccinated immediately," it read.

"In the above context, all the private aided/unaided schools are also advised to facilitate their teachers and staff by making special arrangements for vaccination at schools/cluster levels in consultation and coordination with concerned authorities," the circular said.

