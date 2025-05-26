Modi govt turns 11; BJP hails feats, Congress alleges ‘Undeclared Emergency @11’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed eleven years in office on Monday. Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India on this day in 2014, marking a watershed moment in the country’s political history as it ended the 30-year era of coalition politics after the people gave a clear and decisive mandate to the BJP.

PM Modi’s tenure of over 23 consecutive years in constitutional office—first as Gujarat Chief Minister (2001–2014) and then as Prime Minister of India (2014–present)—is among the longest and uninterrupted ones for any politician in India.

BJP leaders and ministers hailed the PM’s achievement and shared several transformations under PM Modi’s leadership.

The Congress party, however, panned the Modi government and said “undeclared emergency” had turned 11 and the promise of “achche din” had proven to be a “nightmare” in reality.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur hailed PM Modi’s achievements and said in a post on X, “Today is truly a remarkable day—marked by the rise of a visionary and powerful leadership, a day that changed the course and narrative of India. Heartiest congratulations to Shri Narendra Modi ji on completing 11 years in office as the Prime Minister of this great democratic nation.”

‘From Fragile Five to fourth largest economy’

“From being counted among the ‘Fragile Five’ to emerging as one of the top four economies of the world, your remarkable statesmanship has instilled in the nation a deep sense of confidence, pride, and determination. This decade has been one of India rediscovering itself, redefining its aspirations, and reimagining its role on the global stage,” he added.

BJP’s national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also marked the event with a post on X stating, “Today is a historic day! 26 th May, 11 years back PM @narendramodi ji was sworn in as Prime Minister of India! This was start of Bharat's tryst with destiny! These 11 years have changed India completely.”

Bhandari then listed the achievements, saying in these 11 years India changed from a ‘fragile five’ economy to the 4th largest economy; the huge rise in defence exports from Rs 686 crore to Rs 24,000 crore; 25 crore people being lifted out of poverty; 17 crore jobs being provided; the building of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya; removal of Article 370; and schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Jan Dhan Yojana, etc.

‘Promise of ‘achche din’ proved to be a nightmare’: Kharge

In contrast, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that every section of the 140 crore population faced troubles in the last 11 years. “26 May 2014 -In 11 years, by turning big ‘promises’ into ‘empty claims’, the Modi government has ruined the country in such a way that the promise of ‘achche din’ has now proven to be a ‘nightmare’,” Kharge wrote in a post on X.

He said the promise of two crore jobs annually for youth failed, the income of farmers did not double, SC/ST/OBC/Minorities had to face atrocities, and inflation hit a new peak.

He further claimed ‘Make in India’ has “flopped” and inequality is also at its peak.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also targeted the Modi government and said in a post, “Today is May 26 2025. Today is Undeclared Emergency @ 11.”

The BJP’s uninterrupted run at the Centre began in 2014, when the saffron party secured a clear majority and retained power in the 2019 and 2024 elections, marking three consecutive terms in office.

PM Modi was sworn in as the 14th Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014. He secured a third straight mandate in the 2024 general elections — a first for any Indian prime minister.