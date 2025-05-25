'Entire nation is united against terrorism, filled with anger': PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday (May 25) that the entire India is united against terrorism and is determined to eliminate it from the country. He said this during his radio show "Mann Ki Baat".

"Today, the entire nation is united against terrorism, filled with anger, but determined. Today, every India's resolution is to eliminate terrorism," the Indian PM said.

"The bravery displayed by our forces during Operation Sindoor has made every Indian proud. Operation Sindoor has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism across the world. Operation Sindoor has influenced the people of the country so much that many families have made it a part of their lives..." PM Modi said.

The PM further hailed the Indian Army for the success of Operation Sindoor.

"The precision and accuracy with which our forces destroyed the terrorist hideouts across the border is extraordinary. Operation Sindoor is not just a military mission; it is a picture of our resolve, courage and a transforming India and this picture has infused the whole country with a sense of patriotism and has painted it in the hues of the tricolour," he said.

Operation Sindoor - an inspiration for Indian youth

PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor has immensely inspired the youth in the country. He said that multiple Tiranga Yatras were organised in various cities, villages and small towns of India.

"Thousands of people came out holding the tricolour, to pay their respects and honor to the country's armed forces," the PM said.



"Operation Sindoor has influenced the people of the country so much that many families have made it a part of their lives. In Katihar in Bihar, Kushinagar in UP, and many other cities children born during that period have been named 'Sindoor'..." the PM said. He was referring to a trend emerged in India after Operation Sindoor in which people named their newborn babies "Sindoor" in support of India's retaliation against Pahalgam attack on April 22.