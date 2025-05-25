Pahalgam attack was 'clearly intended to provoke backlash,' but India stood together: Shashi Tharoor during Operation Sindoor Outreach

Shashi Tharoor on Saturday (May 24) described the Pahalgam terror attack as a malicious attempt to "provoke a backlash" in the rest of India by targeting Hindus in the Muslim-majority area.

Tharoor, who is currently in the United States as part of India's Operation Sindoor Outreach, said that the Pahalgam terror attack was "a bunch of people going around identifying the religions of the people before them and killing them on that basis".

He noted that it was "clearly intended to provoke a backlash in the rest of India, since the victims were overwhelmingly Hindu."

India stood together in the face of divisiveness

Speaking at the Indian consulate in New York, the Congress MP gave several examples of how Indians came together in solidarity.

"There was an extraordinary amount of togetherness cutting across religious and other divides that people have tried to provoke."

He noted that "the message is very clear that there was a malign intent..."

India's repeated attempts to reason with Pakistan

"India, sadly, had no reason to doubt where it (the malicious attack) came from," remarked Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

The Indian MP said that "Within one hour of the atrocity, a group called the Resistance Front had claimed credit."

Tharoor noted that TRF is known to be the frontal organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terror organisation.

"Sadly, Pakistan chose to follow its usual path of denial," said Tharoor, adding, "in fact, Pakistan with the help of China succeeded in removing the reference to TRF from the press statement drafted in the Security Council of the UN two days later".

Issuing a call for the world to unite against terrorism, the Thiruvananthapuram MP stressed that India, in its dealings with Pakistan, "tried everything – international dossiers, complaints, everything has been tried" and that the time has come to set a "bottom line".

Shashi Tharoor visits 9/11 memorial

During his remarks at the Indian consulate, Tharoor noted that the 9/11 memorial was his delegation's first stop in the US.

Referring to the visit as "moving", the Indian MP noted that the stop also sent a "very strong message that we are here in a city which is bearing still the scars of that savage terrorist attack in the wake of yet another terrorist attack in our own country."

"We came both as a reminder that this is a shared problem but also out of a spirit of solidarity with the victims... It's a global problem; it's a scourge, and we must all fight it unitedly."

Tharoor is leading one of seven all-party delegations as part of the global outreach under Operation Sindoor. His delegation also includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi (Bharatiya Janata Party), Tejaswi Surya (Bharatiya Janata Party), Bhubaneswar K Lata (Bharatiya Janata Party).

The all-party delegation will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to five nations – the United States, Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia.