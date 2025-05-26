Operation Sindoor 'an expression of the values and emotions of Indians': PM Modi during Dahod rally

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public rally in Gujarat on Monday (May 26) said, "Operation Sindoor is not just a military action; it is an expression of the values and emotions of Indians".

Addressing the crowds at Dahod, Gujarat, PM Modi said that the terrorists couldn't have imagined the consequences of their actions.

What did Modi say in Dahod?

PM Modi was in Dahot to inaugurate developmental projects worth over INR 24,000 crores.

The Indian PM in Hindi said that, "... Jab koi hamari behno ke sindoor ko mitayega, toh uska bhi mitna tay ho jata hai... Atank phailane walon ne sapno mein bhi socha nahi hoga Modi se muqabala kitna mushkil hota hai..."

"After what the terrorists did in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam, could India sit silently? Could Modi sit silently? When someone removes the Sindoor from our sisters' and mothers' foreheads, then their removal is also confirmed. Operation Sindoor is not just a military action; it is an expression of the values and emotions of Indians... Those who spread terrorism may have never even imagined in their dreams how tough a rivalry with Modi can be..."

PM Modi completes 11 years in office

Highlighting India's growth over the past decade, PM Modi recalled that he took oath as the prime minister the same day. "Today is May 26. On the same date in 2014, I took the oath as the Prime Minister for the first time... First, the people of Gujarat blessed me, then crores of Indians blessed me".

He said that he has been dedicating day and night to the people of India.

"All of you in Gujarat have given me abundant blessings, and later, millions of people across the country have also not held back in giving me their blessings. With the strength of your blessings, I have been dedicated day and night to serving the people of the nation," he said.

"In these years, the country has taken decisions that were unimaginable and unprecedented. In these years, the country has broken chains that were decades old. The country has progressed in every sector," he added.

PM Modi also said that in these years, India has come out of the darkness of despair and is hoisting the tricolour in the light of confidence. "Today, we 140 crore Indians are together working hard to make our country a developed India."