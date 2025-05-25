In his first Mann Ki Baat address following India’s targeted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 25) shared visuals of the destroyed Lashkar-e-Taiba facilities during his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The strikes, part of Operation Sindoor, showcased India’s decisive action against terror infrastructure. The Prime Minister, while highlighting the operation’s success, reaffirmed India’s commitment to maintaining national security and eliminating terror threats.

PM Modi said the Operation Sindoor has "injected new confidence and energy" into the fight against terrorism.

"Operation Sindoor is the picture of our resolve, courage, and a changing India," he said.

PM Modi said the Operation Sindoor was a turning point in the global fight against terror and described it as a symbol of India's growing strength and clarity of purpose. "Today the entire country is united against terrorism, filled with anger and determination," he said.

"This was the ultimate bravery of our soldiers, backed by the power of weapons, equipment, and technology made in India," the Prime Minister said.

"The precision and accuracy with which our forces destroyed the terrorist hideouts across the border is extraordinary. Operation Sindoor is not just a military mission; it is a picture of our resolve, courage and a transforming India and this picture has infused the whole country with a sense of patriotism and has painted it in the hues of the tricolour," he added.

Below is a detailed breakdown of the terror camps destroyed:

Sawai Nala Camp, Muzaffarabad

The Sawai Nala Camp, located in Muzaffarabad in POJK, is 30 kilometres from on Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar Sector. It was a key training facility of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the main terror group implicated in the Pahalgam attack. This terror module was the germination centre for the attack on civilians and security forces in Sonmarg on 20 October 2024, Gulmarg on 24 October 2024 and the Pahalgam attack, the government said.

Syedna Belal Camp, Muzaffarabad

This terror camp of Jaish- e-Mohammad, founded by Maulana Masood Azhar, was being used as staging area for attacks, as well as to train terrorists in weapons, explosives and jungle cum survival techniques for carrying out such attacks across LoC in Kashmir.

Gulpur Camp, Kotli

This base, 30 kilometres from the LoC, was used by LeT terrorists operating in Rajauri-Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists trained in this base had carried out attacks in Poonch on 20 April 2023, and on pilgrims in a bus on 9 June 2024. This camp was frequently visited by Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, to give speeches of indoctrination and terror motivation.



Abbas Camp, Kotli

This camp is 13 kilometres away from the LoC opposite Rajauri and the nerve centre for the training of suicide bombers of LeT. This camp has training infrastructure for about 50 terrorists, according to the Indian government.



Barnala Camp, Bhimber

Located 9 km from LoC opposite Rajauri-Poonch Sector, the camp was used for training terrorists in handling weapons, making improvised explosive devices (IED), as well as for jungle survival techniques.

Sarjal Camp, Sialkot

This camp is located about 6 km from the International Border opposite Samba-Kathua.

The terrorists who killed four personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in March 2025 were trained and launched from this camp, according to the Indian officials.

Mehmoona Joya Camp, Sialkot

This camp, nearly 12 km from the International Boundary near Sialkot, was a key training facility of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group. It was used as the control centre in the revival of terrorism in the Kathua and Jammu regions. The Pathankot Air Force Base attack was planned and directed from this camp.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke

Located around 25 kilometres from the international boundary, this was the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba led by Hafiz Saeed. Terrorists trained in Muridke have been linked to the Mumbai attacks. Pakistan NSC authorises Army to undertake necessary actions to counter India's strike

Ajmal Kasab, the Pakistani terrorist captured alive and hanged by India after the Mumbai attack, had confessed to having received training at Muridke. Another conspirator of the Mumbai attack, David Coleman Headley, also got training at this camp.

Markaz Subhan, Bahawalpur

This is the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad, located around 100 km from the International Boundary. This camp was used for recruiting, training and indoctrinating JeM terrorists, and was frequently visited by Masood Azhar, who issued directions to their cadre.