Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 25) during his monthly radio show "Mann ki Baat" linked the nation's anti-terror "Operation Sindoor" to the "Vocal for Local" initiative.

How are Operation Sindoor and Vocal for Local interconnected?

Addressing the public during Mann ki Baat's 122nd episode, PM Modi said that during the May 7 anti-terror strikes, code-named 'Operation Sindoor' India used 'Made in India' weapons, tools, and technology. He said that the strength of these weapons was a testament to "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India).

The Indian PM said that since the success of Operation Sindoor, "a new energy is visible in the whole country about Vocal for Local".

"Our engineers, our technicians, are all sweating in this victory. After this campaign, a new energy is visible in the entire country about 'Vocal for Local'. Many things touch the mind. A parent said that now we will only take toys made in India for our children. The patriotism will start from childhood."

He also said that some families have even taken an oath that they will spend their next holidays in one of the many picturesque places in India.

Appreciating the countrymen, PM Modi said, "This is the real strength of India is public participation".

He also urged the citizens of India to take a resolve "to give priority to things made in the country wherever possible."

"This is not just a matter of economic self-reliance; it is a sense of participation in the creation of the nation. One step of ours can become a huge contribution to India's progress," he noted.

Appreciating the countrymen for uniting against terrorism, PM Modi said: “Today, the entire nation is united against terrorism, filled with anger, but determined. Today, every India's resolution is to eliminate terrorism.”

"The bravery displayed by our forces during Operation Sindoor has made every Indian proud. Operation Sindoor has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism across the world. Operation Sindoor has influenced the people of the country so much that many families have made it a part of their lives..." he added.