Manipur violence: Curfew imposed, internet suspended, Army deployed as violence erupts in northeastern state

As clashes between tribal groups in various parts of Manipur turned violent, the State had to deploy the Army and Assam Rifles on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to analyse the situation. Meanwhile, in order to tackle the worsening law and order situation, the government has suspended mobile internet for five days.

The violence broke out on May 3 during a rally called ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ by the Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand for non-tribal Meities for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands took part in the rally and soon clashes broke out between tribal and non-tribal residents, a senior police officer said. To take control of the situation, police fired several rounds of tear gas shells as agitators turned violent.

8 districts in curfew

In view of the situation, a curfew has been imposed in non-tribal-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts.

Suspended mobile internet services in the state

Mobile services in the state were suspended across the state on Tuesday for five days with immediate effect but broadband services were operational.

The Manipur government issued a statement stating, "Internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid incidents of fighting among youths, and volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category."

What led to violence in Manipur?

The violence in the state is supposedly because of CM Biren Singh’s recent move to protect the forest, which received a backlash from illegal immigrants and drug cartels. On the other hand, the Manipur High Court’s recent direction to the State Government to consider the inclusion of Meitei in ST has led to an outburst from the tribal communities who are ST.

The Meties make up 53 per cent of the state’s population, which accounts for a tenth of the former princely state’s land area. They claim they are facing problems in view of “large-scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis”.

The hill districts that account for much of the state’s land mass are inhabited mostly by tribals, including the Nagas and Kukis. They are protected from encroachment by various laws. Hence, the Meiei community is demanding for the same to safeguard their lands from illegal immigration.

Demands of the Metei community

The entire movement is spearheaded by one organisation, the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM), which is demanding the inclusion of Meties in the ST category. They said the demand is being made merely for reservation in jobs, educational institutions, and tax reliefs but “more to protect our ancestral land, culture and identity” which they claimed was being “threatened by illegal migration from Myanmar, Bangladesh and by people from outside the state.”

(With inputs from agencies)

