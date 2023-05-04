Delhi weather update: Wettest day of 2023; rain activity to reduce, temperature likely to rise

The national capital and NCR region are expected to continue experiencing cool and wet conditions for the next two-three days, though the rainfall activity might reduce. Delhi, on May 3, witnessed heavy rainfall making it the wettest day of the year 2023 so far with the rain exceeding the usual fall.

On Thursday (May 4), the maximum and minimum temperatures might vary between 17 degrees and 32 degrees Celsius respectively. The air quality also deteriorated from satisfactory to moderate. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the rain activity is likely to reduce, said a TOI report.

The weather department said an AQI between zero and 50 is considered to be "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 as "severe".

IMD weather scientist Kuldeep Srivastav said, "There is a strong western disturbance trough over the western Himalayas and an cyclonic circulation over north-east Rajasthan and adjoining southern Haryana. This weather system covers entire Delhi-NCR, so the region saw consistent rain. The activity will pacify and Thursday may see drizzle or very light rain at one or two places, though the sky will remain unclear. The maximum temperature will rise."

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed bright clear skies for some time after a wet start to the week, although later in the evening there was widespread heavy rainfall throughout the capital with its base station Safdarjung recording 20.99mm in nine hours, the highest this year, surpassing January 30, 2023 record.

So far, the city has recorded 36.9mm of rain in the first three days of May, exceeding the month's usual rainfall.

On Wednesday, several areas like Palam recorded 11.8mm, Lodhi Road recorded 24.6mm, Ridge area recorded 14.6mm, Ayangar recorded 13.8mm, Mayur Vihar recorded 8mm and Pitampura recorded 55.5mm of rainfall respectively.

Lajpat Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, Pul Prahladpur underpass and Zakhir witnessed waterlogging on roads.

The maximum temperature recorded was 30.6 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the usual, while the minimum temperature was clocked at 20.1 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

The wet and stormy weather caused flights from Mumbai to be diverted to Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies)

