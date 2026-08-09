/Man from Bihar killed after being hit by J&K Deputy CM’s convoy in Jammu

A 55-year-old man hailing from Bihar was killed after being hit by a vehicle that was reportedly part of the cavalcade of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in Jammu on Saturday night.

The accident took place at around 9.05 pm in the Gangyal area of Jammu when the cavalcade was returning after dropping the deputy chief minister at his residence.

The deceased was identified as Bharat Kaper, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar. Kaper used to work at a shop in the area and was crossing the road when he was struck by a speeding Scorpio from the deputy chief minister’s convoy, reported news agency PTI.

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The driver immediately stopped the vehicle, got out, and took the injured man to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Police reached the spot and took cognisance of the incident. An FIR was registered, and an investigation was underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the collision.

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Officials said the investigation will determine how the accident occurred and examine the circumstances under which the accident took place. Further details are awaited.

The accident has raised concerns over road safety and the movement of official convoys in urban areas, particularly during late hours. The incident comes as traffic movement remains a concern on busy roads on the outskirts of Jammu, where pedestrians and vehicles often share stretches with heavy traffic.

The driver’s account will be recorded to determine how the accident occurred.

The deceased man’s identity and his residence in Samastipur were confirmed by officials following the incident.