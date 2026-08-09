/Piyush Mishra joins JPSC-JSSC protest in Ranchi, sings Aarambh Hai Prachand, Ik Bagal for students

Piyush Mishra on Saturday joined the ongoing JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest in Ranchi to show support to the students who have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations. The actor-singer visited the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where the students have been demonstrating over allegations of paper leaks.

Alongside addressing the gathering, the actor also spent time with the aspirants and performed some of his best-known songs.

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Mishra showed support to students

His visit came after he watched interviews of the protesting students on social media. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I did not come to extend my support for any other reason. I watched interviews with some of the students. I saw the pain and suffering in their eyes, and I saw their tears. That was enough for me."

Mishra further shared that he had not travelled to Ranchi with a political agenda.

Piyush Mishra sings Ik Bagal and Aarambh Hai Prachand

The actor's meeting with students also featured some of his iconic songs. Mishra performed Aarambh Hai Prachand, which he wrote, composed and sang for Anurag Kashyap’s 2009 film Gulaal. And later performed Ik Bagal, from Gangs of Wasseypur. Several videos from the protest showed Mishra singing while the students gathered around him and joined in.

Mishra speaks about the protest

Mishra also spoke about his efforts to support the students. "I like young people. I sing for you and act for you, so I came here... Apart from this, we have already provided assistance in the form of food, tarpaulins, and whatever financial help we could offer. We are doing whatever is within our capacity," he said.

The actor also praised the protesters for maintaining a peaceful demonstration.

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About the protest

The protesters in Ranchi have raised concerns over alleged paper leaks, delays and other issues affecting competitive examinations in the state.