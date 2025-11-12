/Actor Piyush Mishra cancels Gurugram show after Delhi car blast

Actor Piyush Mishra has cancelled his upcoming Gurugram show following the tragic blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station that claimed eight lives on Monday, November 10. The event was originally scheduled for November 15.



On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to make the announcement. In the post, he shared that the decision was made out of respect for the victims and to prioritise safety in the current situation.



"Our Gurugram show on November 15 has been cancelled for now, following the unfortunate incident at Red Fort, Delhi. We stand with the city in this difficult time and will announce a new date once safety protocols permit. iNk'laab jiNdaabaad jy hind," his post read.

At least eight people were killed near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening after a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car.



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi visited the LNJP Hospital and met with those injured in the blast in Delhi.



PM Modi drove directly to LNJP Hospital after returning from a two-day visit to Bhutan. He interacted with the injured and inquired about their health. During his visit, the Prime Minister was briefed by senior officials and doctors about the condition of the victims and the treatment being provided.

