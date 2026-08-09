/Jharkhand government agrees to cancel JPSC exam, but students stick to their demand of CBI probe

Talks between the protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Jharkhand and government officials failed to yield results on Sunday. Students have vowed to continue their protests until a CBI probe is not announced. Though the government agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC, JPSC Backlog 2023, and JPSC Backlog 2025 exams, it rejected the demand to scrap the CGL examination, saying it was under the court orders that the exams were held for which selection have been made and candidates are already employed.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said they agreed to about 95 percent of the demands raised by the students. He said that the "Criminal aspects will be investigated by the CID", and regarding issues related to financial transactions Enforcement Directorate will investigate.

"Following three days of talks and extensive consultations, and acting on the instructions of CM Hemant Soren, the government decided to address the irregularities associated with the 14th JPSC and the 2023-25 backlog recruitments through a two-pronged approach. Criminal aspects will be investigated by the CID; furthermore, given the financial implications and evidence of illicit financial transactions, a request will be made for an ED investigation," the minister said.

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What are students saying?

But the students are not satisfied with the talks and have called for a massive march towards the Jharkhand Assembly on August 10, in which thousands of aspirants expected to participate.

“We will march to the Jharkhand Assembly on August 10. We are not ready for any compromise until a CBI probe is announced,” student leaders said after their meeting.