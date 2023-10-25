Man arrested for hurling crude bomb outside Tamil Nadu governor’s residence

A man was arrested on Wednesday (Oct 25) from India’s southern Chennai city after he hurled a crude bomb outside the Tamil Nadu state governor’s residence.

The man, identified as Karukka Vinod, was soon subdued outside the main gate by a hoard of security personnel manning the official residence of Governor RN Ravi.

According to reports, he was anguished by the governor’s decision not to sign the anti-NEET Bill approved by the Tamil Nadu assembly several months ago.

The bill seeks to dispense with the NEET entrance examinations conducted for medical courses and allow admission based on Class 12 marks.



Police said that upon reaching the main gate of Raj Bhavan, he pulled out a Molotov cocktail — colloquially referred as petrol bombs — lit it, and threw it at the entrance.

While attempting to escape, he was nabbed by the police following a brief chase.

He is a known serial offender

Vinod had earlier thrown crude bombs outside the BJP headquarters in Chennai city.

According to local reports, Vinod is a known serial offender, and has been arrested twice before in similar incidents. He was released from jail three days ago.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, K Annamalai took to microblogging site X and slammed the ruling DMK party over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu state.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, K Annamalai took to microblogging site X and slammed the ruling DMK party over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu state.



"Petrol bombs were hurled at Raj Bhavan today, reflects the true law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. While DMK is busy diverting the attention of people to insignificant matters of interest, criminals have taken the streets," he said.