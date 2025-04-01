As the new financial year kicks in, traffic authorities have warned that pending fines might lead to penalties including suspension of driving license, according to reports.

What are the new traffic rules?

Under the new traffic regulations that have come into force starting April 1, driving licences can be suspended for three months if e-challans remain unpaid for over three months. Additionally, if an individual has three challans for red light violations or rash driving, then their licence might be suspended for three months. To make the laws stricter, the government is considering higher insurance premiums for vehicle owners with at least two pending challans from the previous financial year.

The government, however, has acknowledged that sometimes challans are not paid due to technical error or late notifications. To tackle this, the government will come up with a comprehensive operating procedure.

Why has the crackdown started?

The crackdown by the government started after lower rate of recovery of e-challans was reported. Reportedly, only 40 per cent of fines via e-challans have been collected.

As per reports, Delhi has the lowest recovery rate for challans at 14 per cent, followed by Karnataka at 21 per cent, and Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh at 27 per cent. States like Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana show relatively higher recovery rates between 62per cent and 76per cent, the report added.

The draft rules in this regard were made after the Supreme Court order directed 23 states and seven UTs to file compliance reports indicating the implementation of electronic monitoring as provided in the Central Motor Vehicles Act.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan in January this year noted that only five states and a UT - West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Delhi - had filed their compliance reports.

What more is the government planning regarding e-challans?

As per a TOI report, in order to streamline the process, the government has advised the agencies to make sure that e-challan notice is sent to a driver or vehicle owner within three days. Post this, the recipient needs to accept and pay the fine in 30 days or challenge it before the grievance authority is concerned. No action in 30 days would mean acceptance of fault, and non-payment in 90 days, will lead to suspension of driving licence (DL) or registration certificate (RC), till payment is made, the report added.

Heavier penalties nationwide in place from March 1

Harsher motor vehicle fines have been implemented, signalling a zero-tolerance approach to traffic violations from March 1 this year.

The new penalties include:

Drunken Driving

A fine of ₹10,000 and/or six months in jail for the first offence. Repeat offenders face a ₹15,000 fine and up to two years in prison.

Earlier the fine for drunken driving was ₹1,000 to ₹1,500.

Helmet and Seat Belt Violations

Riding without a helmet will now cost ₹1,000 and will also lead to the scrapping of driving licence for three months. Not wearing a seat belt also carries a ₹1,000 fine.

Using a Mobile Phone While Driving

The penalty has increased from ₹500 to ₹5,000.

Missing Documents

Driving without a valid licence carries fines of ₹5,000.

Meanwhile, driving without insurance carries a fine of ₹2,000 and/or three months in jail, and community service.

A missing pollution certificate attracts a ₹10,000 fine and/or six months of jail time.

Triple Riding Two-wheelers

Triple riding on two-wheelers will result in a ₹1,000 fine. Earlier the fine was only ₹100.

Dangerous Driving and Racing

Dangerous driving or racing on public roads will now incur a ₹5,000 penalty.

Blocking ambulances or Emergency Vehicles

Not giving way to ambulances and other emergency vehicles will now result in a ₹10,000 fine.

(With inputs from agencies)