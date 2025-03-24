Scorching summer heat in tropical regions becomes challenging every passing year, and climate change only adds to the woes. This time around in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu, it looks like the traffic police will have some respite with ‘air-conditioned helmets’. Avadi City Police in Chennai has taken measures to ensure personnel stay comfortable in the unbearable heat.

On-field jobs in summer heat could be way more challenging as the temperature soars; this helmet is said to cool up to -15°C and can also heat up to +10°C. It keeps the head two to three times more effectively cool than the torso. This in turn reduces fatigue, headaches and exhaustion triggered due to heat.

Speaking to news outlet The Hindu, Avadi City Police Commissioner K. Shankar said, "We hope these air-conditioned helmets will provide some relief for our traffic personnel this summer."

He added, "There is a slight vibration when the air-conditioning is on. At present, only 50 of the 334 traffic police personnel in the Avadi City Police have been provided with these helmets."

The department will be analysing this initiative and aspires to acquire more such helmets for the staff to beat the heat. The pilot project by the department is currently in the nascent stage.

These helmets by homegrown brand Jarsh is 'a revolutionary solution designed to seamlessly adapt to any temperature, empowering the user to tackle any task with unparalleled comfort'.

The company's website highlights its technology: "This cutting-edge innovation incorporates groundbreaking ActivCoolingTM technology, ensuring that the user stays cool and collected during scorching summer days while also providing a warm and cozy atmosphere for enhanced productivity in the winter months."