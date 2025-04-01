The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (Mar 31) warned that the country will probably experience hotter-than-usual temperatures from April to June.

Intense heat ahead

The IMD warned that most parts of the country — across central, eastern, and northwestern regions — would see a higher than normal number of heatwave days.

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, in an online press briefing, said, "From April to June, most parts of north and east India, central India, and the plains of northwest India are expected to experience two to four more heatwave days than normal". Typically, India records four to seven heatwave days during this period.

Which Indian states will experience increased heatwave days? Is your state at risk? Check here

As per the IMD prediction, the states that are likely to be most affected are Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Some regions, including eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, could endure 10 to 11 heatwave days.

Early heatwaves, electricity consumption and health risks

As per a PTI report, this year's extreme heat has arrived earlier than expected. In 2024, India recorded its first heatwave in Odisha on April 5, but in 2025, parts of the Konkan coast and coastal Karnataka experienced heatwave conditions as early as late February.

Last summer saw India endure 536 heatwave days—the highest in 14 years—resulting in 41,789 suspected heatstroke cases and 143 confirmed deaths. However, experts caution that the actual toll could be much higher due to inadequate tracking of heat-related fatalities.

With temperatures climbing, the central government has urged states to ensure hospitals are equipped to handle heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

The soaring heat is also expected to push electricity demand higher. Experts predict a 9-10 per cent increase in peak power consumption this summer as cooling needs rise. In May 2024, India's peak electricity demand exceeded 250 gigawatts, surpassing initial projections by 6.3 per cent.

