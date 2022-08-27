Justice Uday Umesh Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of India on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to India's 49th chief justice at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union ministers, and other dignitaries.

Justice Lalit, 64, is set to have a brief tenure of less than three months as the CJI as he will retire on November 8. The retirement age of judges of the Supreme Court is 65.

India's new CJI was born on November 9, 1957, and enrolled as an advocate in 1983. CJI Lalit practised in the Bombay High Court till December 1985 and then shifted his practice to Delhi in 1986. In 2004, he was designated as a senior advocate by the Supreme Court.

CJI Lalit was appointed as a special public prosecutor for the CBI to conduct the trial in the 2G spectrum allocation case and was part of several important verdicts. He was part of the five-judge constitution bench which held the practice of divorce through instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims as "illegal" and "unconstitutional"

