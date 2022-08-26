In a first, Supreme Court begins live-streaming court proceedings

India's Supreme Court began live-streaming proceedings on Friday nearly four years after approving the move.

"Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Hon'ble Chief Justice Court i.e., Ceremonial Bench on August 26, 2022, 10.30 am onwards shall be live streamed through the NIC Webcast portal," the Supreme Court said in a notice.

India's Chief Justice NV Ramana began conducting proceedings as a Supreme Court judge on his last working day today. As per custom in the Supreme Court, the outgoing Chief Justice of India shares the bench with the next Chief Justice. CJI Ramana is set to share the bench with incoming CJI Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Hima Kohli. Justice Lalit will be the new Chief Justice of India from August 27.

High Courts in the various Indian states including Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Odisha have been live-streaming proceedings on their official YouTube pages.

The live stream of the Supreme Court proceedings will be conducted on the National Informatics Centre (NIC) website with the Url https://webcast.gov.in/events/MTc5Mg.

