India's SC Chief Justice Ramana bats for opposition, questions passing of laws and calls out the hasty arrests

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NC Ramana has created ripples once again with his statements on myriad issues. Speaking at an event titled 'Seventy-five years of parliamentary democracy' organised by the Rajasthan Assembly, the CJI touched upon various issues ranging from indiscriminate passing of laws to opposition space diminishing.



Perhaps, taking a shot at the centre for bringing legislative bills without the approval of opposition or parliament, the CJI stated that laws were being passed without any scrutiny.

"Accountability forms the core principle of democracy. Particularly, the leaders in the opposition used to play a stellar role. Unfortunately, the space for opposition is diminishing. We are witnessing laws being passed without detailed deliberation and scrutiny," the CJI said.

The CJI, who is set to retire next month also remarked that the earlier mutual respect between the government and the opposition was now translating into hostility.

“The diversity of opinion enriches polity and society. Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we are sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy,”

The CJI also egged the state assemblies to meet more often and utilise their potential to full. “Yes, the Constitution does not specify the minimum number of days for which the state Assembly must meet every year. However, there is no doubt that the citizens will definitely get benefited by longer engagements,”

Lastly, the CJI talked about the overburdened justice system of the country where process has become the punishment. He remarked that nearly 80 per cent of the prisoners in the country are undertrial prisoners.



"The challenges are huge. In our criminal justice system, the process is the punishment. From hasty, indiscriminate arrests, to difficulty in obtaining bail, the process leading to the prolonged incarceration of under trials needs urgent attention," added the CJI.

(With inputs from agencies)

