Intense rains cause floods in Assam, IMD issues red alert for north Bengal and Sikkim

Intense monsoon rains have caused landslides and floods in several parts of Assam, Sikkim and north Bengal prompting rescue efforts and relief operations by authorities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for North Bengal and Sikkim.

With the rise in the water level of major rivers in the north-eastern state, the situation worsened on Friday affecting around 67,000 people in 17 districts.

Thousands of people in the Basbari area of Assam's Bongaigaon district were forced to take shelter on roads after flood waters of the Aie River submerged their homes.

The people in the area are facing massive issues including food crisis, drinking water and many of them have become homeless.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday morning said that the authorities were releasing excess water from Kurichu dam in Bhutan.

"The excess water is being carefully redirected through the gates to control the flow. According to reports, the weather in the upstream of the plant has improved since yesterday. Therefore the amount of water coming in may not be huge. We are closely monitoring the situation," Sarma said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the water level of the Brahmaputra River was flowing above the danger level mark at Dhubri, Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Beki River at Road Bridge, Disang River at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar district.

Locals fight river erosion in Assam's Bongaigaon district The locals of the Basbari area in Assam's Bongaigaon district, are fighting with massive river erosion issues.

As per news agency ANI reports, the Aie River swallowed a market area, as many as 40 houses, one temple, one Mosque and several bighas of agricultural lands.

Naruttam Mazumdar, a resident of the Basbari area told ANI that, in the last two years the people of the area had to face massive problems.

"Around 30-40 families have lost their homes due to river erosion and many of them left this area. My house is also located nearby the river. I am also now fearing that, the river will swallow my house and due to this reason, I am now destroying my house. Where, we will go, where we will live. Maximum villagers of this area are labourers and few villagers are engaged in small business," Naruttam Mazumdar said.

On the other hand, Saddam Hussain, a resident of Basbari village said that people are now facing lots of problems.

"More than 30 houses were submerged due to river erosion. Earlier, the river swallowed the temple, mosque of this area and many bighas of agricultural land. People of this area are now living in fear," Saddam Hussain said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the situation in Assam's Lakhimpur district deteriorated after several new areas were swamped affecting around 60,300 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

