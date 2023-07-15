Delhi floods: Water level of Yamuna recedes to 207.38 metres, more rain predicted

After wreaking havoc on Delhiites for the last few days, the raging Yamuna finally showed some signs of calmness on Saturday. The water level of the river came down to 207.38 metres (at 12:00 PM IST) from 208.40 metres a day earlier, which led to the water level at the Old Railway Bridge gradually recede. However, the river was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Visuals from Saturday morning showed key areas in Delhi—ITO, Shanti Van area, the Income Tax office—and several neighbourhoods still submerged under water. #WATCH | Delhi: Commuters face problems due to waterlogging on ITO road after rise in water level of Yamuna River pic.twitter.com/NiGh8TEvxn — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023 × #WATCH | Latest visuals from the Shanti Van area of Delhi; people face problems due to water-logging situation. pic.twitter.com/0NcuuIgzSo — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023 × Thanks to receding water levels, the water treatment plant at Okhla was opened on Friday after being shut down on Thursday. Crisis to continue While the receding water levels may bring some much-needed respite to dwellers of Delhi, the situation could deteriorate if the weather forecasts predicting more rain in the capital city and its surrounding catchment areas turn out to be accurate.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in the city over the next two days, while stating that Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh may experience "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in the next five days. This raises concerns about the water level in the river increasing due to the excessive rain.

If Delhi receives more rainfall, experts warn that stormwater may overflow and take longer than usual to drain out. This could lead to waterlogging, further exacerbating the situation. Rescue operations underway According to PTI, a total of 25,478 individuals, along with dogs and cows, have been rescued so far, with 16 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed in flood-affected areas of Delhi. The rescue operations are ongoing, particularly on roads that have transformed into small rivers.