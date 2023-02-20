Indian woman kills husband and mother-in-law, stores body parts in freezer: Report

A woman from Assam's Guwahati allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law and stored the body parts in a freezer, and later disposed them in a river, India-based news agencies reported on Monday (February 20) citing sources. The preliminary details of the case are similar to the horrific cases of Nikki Yadav's alleged murder by her boyfriend and last year's Aaftab Poonawalla and Shraddha Walkar case. Police have not issued an official statement on the incident.

Reports mentioned that the incident took place in Guwahati's Noonmati area, around seven months ago. However, it came to light only on Monday after the accused reportedly confessed to the crime.

A senior police officer said that the accused, identified as Bandana Kalita, has confessed that she killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey on August 17, 2022.

Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Barah said, "Investigation into the case started after Bandana Kalita filed a missing persons report in Noonmati police station on August 29, that her husband and mother-in-law were missing. Following this, police took all required steps, but failed to secure any leads on both persons."

Media reports mentioned Kalita (32) was a gym instructor and her mother-in-law Shankari Dey was a retired government employee. Her husband was unemployed. The motive behind the crime is not known yet.

Reports also mentioned that two of her friends, Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka, had helped her. They have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the murder and being interrogated by police officers.

As quoted by news agencies, the officer said, "Following the murders, Kalita stored the victims' body parts in a refrigerator and left the house."

"She returned four days later, on August 21, and disposed of the body pieces into Meghalaya's Dawki River, which is at a distance of at least 200 km from Guwahati," the official added.

Kalita's neighbours confirmed that they saw her burning furniture on the terrace of her house, said the police sources.

