Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit UAE this week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a crucial visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week as part of his broader diplomatic tour that will see him travel to France.

The PM will be in France on July 13 and will be the chief guest at the Bastille Day parade.

The UAE visit marks PM Modi's fifth trip to the Gulf country since assuming office in 2014 and underscores the growing significance of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

He has been to UAE in June 2022, August 2019, February 2018, and August 2015.

During his previous visit in June 2022, Prime Minister Modi met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President and ruler of Abu Dhabi, to express condolences on the passing of former President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This gesture showcased the deepening personal rapport between the leaders and their commitment to further enhancing ties between India and the UAE.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between India and the UAE last year has played a pivotal role in boosting bilateral trade.

Over the past year, the agreement has had a significant impact on India's exports to the UAE, both in terms of oil and non-oil products. The trade volume between the two nations has reached historic highs, surging from $72.9 billion in the fiscal year 2021-2022 to $84.5 billion in the fiscal year 2022-2023, marking a remarkable year-on-year increase of 16 per cent.

In addition to economic cooperation, defence interaction between India and the UAE has witnessed steady growth. Regular exchanges at the highest levels, including service chiefs, functional-level engagements, and military education exchanges, have further strengthened bilateral defence cooperation.

Both countries have regularly conducted joint naval exercises and port calls, fostering mutual trust and camaraderie among their armed forces. An annual defence dialogue provides a platform to discuss and enhance security and defence cooperation between India and the UAE.