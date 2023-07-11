Do you know which countries have world’s strongest military? This is where India stands

India has the fourth strongest military force in the world, Global Firepower—a data website that tracks global defence-related information—said as it released its 2023 Military Strength list.

The United States has been ranked first, while Russia and China are placed second and third, respectively.

The list, which looks into the strengths of 143 countries’ forces, has also included the nations which have the weakest military force in the world.

The data looks at more than 60 individual factors “ranging from the quantity of military units and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography" to determine a nation's PwrIndex.

The PwrIndex gives scores to countries based on their conventional fighting capability.

“The smaller the PwrIndex value, the more powerful a nation's conventional fighting capability is," GFP says.

Hence, a perfect PwrIndex value would be 0.000, which the GFP says is realistically unattainable.

“Our unique, in-house formula allows for smaller (and) more technologically-advanced nations to compete with larger (and) lesser-developed powers… special modifiers, in the form of bonuses and penalties, are applied to further refine the list which is compiled annually. Trends do not necessarily indicate a declining power as changes to the GFP formula can also account for this," it says. Here are the world's top 10 ranked nations with the most powerful militaries United States (PwrIndex value= 0.0712) Russia (0.0714) China (0.0722) India (0.1025) United Kingdom (0.1435) South Korea (0.1505) Pakistan (0.1694) Japan (0.1711) France (0.1848) Italy (0.1973) Here are the world’s 10 nations with the least powerful militaries Bhutan Benin Moldova Somalia Liberia Suriname Belize Central African Republic Iceland Sierra Leone The report further notes that the top four countries have retained their spots compared to the last year. Whereas, the UK has moved up from eighth place last year to fifth this year. South Korea remains in sixth place as it was last year.

Pakistan entered the top 10 in seventh place, and Japan and France ranked fifth and seventh last year, dropped to eighth and ninth this year.