India: Video shows ‘Doomsday’ shelf cloud formation over Haridwar. What is it?

A viral video making rounds on social media shows a stunning yet terrifying cloud formation which is commonly known as a ‘shelf cloud’ or ‘Arcus cloud’. The video is said to have been taken amid the monsoon season in the Indian state of Uttarakhand’s Haridwar and has created quite a buzz on social media which has left many in awe, while some others were asking, “Is the world ending?”

The less than 30-second footage has garnered hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter and over 2,000 likes since it was posted on Monday (July 10). The video was posted by a user who claimed that his friend shared the video. Watch the terrifying yet stunning video here:

WION cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Shared by a friend. Shot today near Haridwar. Spectacular shelf cloud.



#Manali #Storm #Rain #thunderstorm #shelfcloud pic.twitter.com/he9KXg9qse — Anindya Singh (@Anindya_veyron) July 9, 2023 × What is a shelf cloud formation? The meteorological phenomenon known as 'shelf cloud', as the name suggests is a formation of large shelf-like clouds which, according to an Australian weather app, Weatherzone, form either at the forefront of a thunderstorm or along the boundary of a cold front.

Shelf clouds typically appear as a broad arc across the sky and are characterised by a swirling mass of clouds. Additionally, while the edge of the cloud is typically well-defined it can also sometimes appear to be rotating horizontally. What does this cloud formation indicate? Despite their rather intimidating appearance, shelf clouds are not an indication of tornadoes or severe storms but are rather produced by thunderstorms and preceded by a rush of dry and cold air ahead of the cloud.

The cloud formation is also said to be an indication of important weather changes, especially during the thunderstorms’ approach and in some cases also brings heavy rain, lightning and large hail.

Therefore, while you can admire the appearance of the cloud formation from afar, it is best to seek shelter before it gets too close. How are shelf clouds formed? Shelf clouds form when cold and dense air is pushed by the wind into a warmer air mass. The rush of cold air often occurs in a thunderstorm’s downdraught, when the cold air rushes towards the ground and spreads out to create a gust front, as per Weatherzone.

This also comes as North Indian states are grappling with heavy rains over the last couple of days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday also issued a ‘red alert’ for Uttarakhand and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh as parts of the two states may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.



