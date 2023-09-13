Indian govt reveals tentative agenda for upcoming special Parliament session, check bills in focus

The Indian government has unveiled a 'tentative list' of the agenda for the forthcoming special session of Parliament, scheduled to take place from September 18 to 22. This session will feature discussions on crucial bills. In the lower house of the Indian Parliament Lok Sabha, two significant bills will be addressed during this special session.

These bills are the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023. Notably, both of these bills had previously received approval in the Rajya Sabha on August 3.

Rajya Sabha agenda

Meanwhile, the upper house of the Indian Parliament Rajya Sabha will center its discussions on the Post Office Bill, 2023, and the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. These bills were initially introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10.

An all-party meeting has been convened on September 17, as announced by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi ahead of the special session. This meeting will bring together leaders from various political parties.

"Ahead of the parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 PM," Minister Pralhad Joshi posted on social media platform X, (formerly Twitter) adding, "The invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email. Letter to follow."

The announcement of this five-day special session of Parliament came as a surprise, as it was made amid preparations for assembly elections in five states later this year.

The Monsoon Session, which took place from July 20 to August 12, was held in the old Parliament building and marked the last session of Parliament.

During the Monsoon Session, the government successfully passed 23 bills, despite opposition protests on various issues, including Manipur violence. Additionally, an unsuccessful vote of no confidence against the government was also moved by opposition parties during that session.

The special session of parliament will initially commence in the old parliament building and subsequently shift to the new facility on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28 this year.

As the agenda was not given by the government for days after announcing the session, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in a letter to PM Modi wrote, “You have convened a special five-day session of the Parliament beginning 18 September 2023. I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda."

Earlier, speculation suggested that a constitutional amendment bill may be presented to rename India as Bharat.