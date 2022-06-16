Indian govt increases upper-age limit to 23 for recruitment under 'Agnipath' scheme for 2022

Amid nationwide protests, the Indian government on Thursday (June 16) has raised the age limit for the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme to 23 from 21.

In a statement, the country's defence ministry noted that the government has granted a one-time waiver in the upper age limit for the 'Agnipath' scheme. The ministry further said that the decision has been taken as no recruitment had taken place in the last two years.

In a release, the government said: "​Cognizant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the Government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022."

