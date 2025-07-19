/Indian Army to get 100% indeginised AK-203 rifle called 'Sher'. Here's all about it

The AK-203 rifles, which are under production at the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) facility in India's Uttar Pradesh, are all set to be 100 per cent indigenous by the end of this year. The Indian Army has previously received 48,000 units of the rifles and an additional set of 7,000 units is likely to be received by August 15. After receiving all the due deliveries, the Army will have a total of 70,000 AK-203 rifles in its arsenal by the end of 2025.

At present, the rifles produced at the IRRPL Amethi facility are 50% indigenous. The transfer of technology was completed in 2024.

“The contract signed between IRRPL and the Ministry of Defence mandates the production of 6,01,427 AK-203 assault rifles over 10 years. The first two years were dedicated to technology absorption. After 2025, we expect to produce 70,000 rifles annually," Maj Gen SK Sharma, CMD, IRRPL, told News 18.

The amazing features

The rifle is chambered for the 7.62x39mm cartridge and features the legendary durability of the AK platform with advanced upgrades to dominate modern combat environments. The rifle has versatile firing modes and switches between automatic fire (700 rounds per minute) for sustained engagements and single-shot precision for controlled targeting.

The AK-203 can target up to 800 metres, with a battle sight range of 350 metres. It boasts a 30-round high-capacity magazine for sustained firepower and a lightweight design, weighing just 3.6 kg.