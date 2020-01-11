We're much better prepared today than before: Army chief general Naravane 

Army chief general Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday in a press conference said that the emphasis of Armed Forces training will be to train for the future, news agency ANI reported.

Describing the formation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the creation of the Department of Military Affairs as "a very big step towards integration", Naravane said that the force will ensure "this is a success".

"As the Army, we swear allegiance to the Constitution of India, and that should guide us in all our actions at all times," the Army chief said, adding that the ethos of "justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution should guide us".

Naravane said that the Indian Army is "much better prepared today than before".

The army chief emphasised the significance of Siachen for India and said that "collusion can happen from there".

Earlier this month, in an interview to WION, Naravane had said that terror camps, launch pads and infrastructure continue to exist in Pakistan.

In conversation with WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Naravane also said that after the 2018 Wuhan informal summit, Indian and Chinese forces have developed a greater understanding.