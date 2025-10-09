/Indian Army launches search and rescue operation for third consecutive day to trace two missing soldiers

The Indian Army is conducting an extensive search operation on the third consecutive day in the dense Gadol forest of Kokernag, Anantnag district, South Kashmir, to locate two Indian Army soldiers who went missing during the night of October 6-7, 2025. A severe snowstorm disrupted communication with the soldiers, prompting the Army to launch a large-scale rescue and search effort.

According to the Indian Army, ''On the intervening night of 6/7 Oct an operational team on Kishtwar range confronted a severe snowstorm and white out conditions in the mountains of South Kashmir. Since then, two soldiers have gone out of communication. Intense Search and Rescue operations have been launched but hampered due to prevailing adverse weather conditions.''

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The communication was lost with Agniveer commandos from the 5 Para (Special Forces) unit during a routine patrol in the Gadol forest, Kokernag, Anantnag district. The missing soldiers' whereabouts remain unknown. While no terrorist involvement has been confirmed, the region has a history of militancy, including a 2023 encounter in the same forest that caused significant casualties among security forces.

The Indian Army swiftly mobilised a large-scale, multi-faceted search and rescue operation in the rugged Gadol forest of Kokernag, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. Leveraging advanced technology and specialized resources, the operation involves state-of-the-art drones for aerial reconnaissance, highly trained canine squads for ground tracking, and helicopters for rapid deployment and surveillance across the dense, high-risk terrain.