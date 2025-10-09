Google Preferred
  Wion
  India
Modi-Starmer meeting: 9 UK universities to open campus in India, Indian instructors to train UK pilots, says PM Modi

Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Oct 09, 2025, 13:06 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 13:20 IST
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) speaks with his Indian PM Narendra Modi Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is on his first visit to India held bilateral discussions with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Thursday (October 9)

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a joint press conference on Thursday (October 9) in Mumbai. Modi said, "The largest and most influential delegation from the education sector so far has come with Prime Minister Starmer. It is a matter of great joy that now nine universities from the UK are going to open campuses in India. The Gurugram campus of Southampton University was recently inaugurated, and the first group of students has also taken admission."

Modi, Starmer hold joint press conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the CEO Summit in Mumbai, emphasised that India and the UK are "natural partners" with shared values. He highlighted the significance of their partnership, saying that it plays a key role in bringing stability to a volatile global landscape. "In July, during my visit to the UK, we signed the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), marking a major step forward in India-UK relations," said Modi.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting in Mumbai, where Starmer urged for the swift implementation of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that both nations finalised earlier this year. Starmer called the FTA, which was signed in July 2024, "a crucial deal." He noted that it represents the largest agreement the UK has made since leaving the European Union and the most significant trade deal India has ever negotiated. This agreement aims to increase bilateral trade between the countries by £25.5 billion annually.

‘India-UK economic partnership enters new phase’

During his visit, Starmer also announced that three major productions from India's Yash Raj Films (YRF) will begin filming at various locations in the UK starting in 2026. He also took part in lighting diyas in Mumbai to mark Diwali, symbolizing the strong cultural ties between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal, Union minister of Commerce and Industry wrote on X, “India-UK economic partnership enters a new phase! Thrilled to announce the signing of the Terms of Reference to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO). This institutional reset is a game-changer, strengthening our framework for strategic engagement, driving the implementation of the India-UK CETA, and boosting our joint ambition to significantly enhance our bilateral trade.”



