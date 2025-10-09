Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka to Balakot Tiramisu: Indian Army officer shares menu naming dishes after terror targets hit during Op Sindoor

Retired Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon of the Indian Army on Thursday (Oct 9) shared a picture of a special menu for the celebration of Indian Air Forces' 93rd anniversary. It wasn't clear where the menu was served, but it drew massive response on social media because of its special connection with Pakistan. The menu mocked Pakistan and named the dishes based on the places struck by the Indian Forces during Operation Sindoor.

The menu included Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala, Rafiqui Rhara Mutton, Bholari Paneer Methi Malai, Sukkur Savera Kofta, Sargodha Dal Makhani, Jacobabad Mewa Pulao, Bahawalpur Naan as main course items. For dessert, the menu had Balakot Tiramisu, Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda, Muridke Meetha Pan. The name of the dishes based on Pakistani cities and towns that were hit or targeted by Indian forces in retaliatory strikes as it housed terrorists infrastructure. The quirky and patriotic culinary creation was shared by Lieut Gen KJS Dhillon (retd) on his social media.

IAF marks 93rd anniversary

Add WION as a Preferred Source