Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka to Balakot Tiramisu: Indian Army officer shares menu naming dishes after terror targets hit during Op Sindoor

Retired Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon of the Indian Army on Thursday (Oct 9) shared a picture of a special menu for the celebration of Indian Air Forces' 93rd anniversary. It wasn't clear where the menu was served, but it drew massive response on social media because of its special connection with Pakistan. The menu mocked Pakistan and named the dishes based on the places struck by the Indian Forces during Operation Sindoor.
The menu included Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala, Rafiqui Rhara Mutton, Bholari Paneer Methi Malai, Sukkur Savera Kofta, Sargodha Dal Makhani, Jacobabad Mewa Pulao, Bahawalpur Naan as main course items. For dessert, the menu had Balakot Tiramisu, Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda, Muridke Meetha Pan. The name of the dishes based on Pakistani cities and towns that were hit or targeted by Indian forces in retaliatory strikes as it housed terrorists infrastructure. The quirky and patriotic culinary creation was shared by Lieut Gen KJS Dhillon (retd) on his social media.
On 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that the Indian Air Force’s “bold and precise” attacks on enemy targets during Operation Sindoor restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness. “Our performance in Operation Sindoor fills us with professional pride. We proved to the world how air power can be effectively used in shaping military outcomes in just a few days,” he said. “Our robust air defence architecture and offensive employment of long-range surface-to-air missile systems limited the adversary’s ability to operate and ensured safety of our vital assets,” he added. The Chief of Air Staff described Operation Sindoor as a shining example of what can be achieved through “meticulous planning, disciplined training and determined execution.”