Indian and US Navy P8 planes practice submarine-hunting in Indian Ocean

The Indian Navy and US Navy anti-submarine warfare experts and Poseidon P-8 aircraft crew conducted flying exercises and information exchange. The week-long training and interactions were conducted at the Indian Naval Base INS Rajali, near Chennai. Notably, the Royal Australian Air Force P-8 plane had also visited INS Rajali, a few months back for a joint exercise with the Indian Navy.

The Boeing P-8 is a long-range, multi-mission, maritime patrol aircraft that is capable of conducting Anti-submarine warfare(ASW), anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. The Indian variant of the P-8 is known as the P-8I and possesses sensors and related technologies that are customized for the requirements of the Indian Navy. The version of the P8 used by the US Navy and other forces is designated as the P-8A.

The US Navy was represented by the “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26, whereas the Indian Navy was represented by the "Albatross" of the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 312 at INS Rajali. INAS 312 is one of two Indian Navy squadrons operating the P-8I aircraft. In addition to INS Rajali, India's P-8Is also operate out of INS Hansa, Goa.

"The subject matter expert exchange focused on improving interoperability between the two navies’ maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces. It included training on ASW and information sharing on specific maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean. One VP 26 P-8A Poseidon aircraft and one INAS 312 P-8I Poseidon aircraft participated in the exchange" said a statement from the US Consulate General, Chennai.

“This is a great opportunity to strengthen our partnership with India and improve our ability to work together to protect the maritime commons,” said Lt. Ryan Speir, VP-26’s detachment officer in charge. “The P-8A is a highly capable aircraft that plays a vital role in ASW operations, and this professional exchange will ensure that we are able to effectively use this asset in a combined environment.”

The two squadrons participated in flying and non-flying activities, which included discussions on operational planning, maintenance training and logistical support. In addition to this, they also performed coordinated flying activities with Indian Navy surface ships.

The UN Navy's VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the US 7th Fleet area of operations. The 7th Fleet is the US Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

With India's increasing purchases of American-origin military hardware in recent decades, there is increasing scope for joint exercises and closer coordination between the forces operating similar platforms. The Indian Air Force has a fleet of Boeing C-17 Globemaster III Strategic airlifter planes, a fleet of Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules tactical airlifter planes, Boeing AH-64E Apache Helicopters and Chinook Tander-rotor heavy lift helicopters.

In addition to the Boeing P-8I, the Indian Navy operates multi-role Sikorsky MH-60 Romeo Helicopters and also US-origin General Atomics Sea Guardian long-range surveillance drones.

