It's official, Indian govt announces selection of 26 Navy Rafale to boost Indian Navy

The Indian government announced Saturday that it has chosen Navy Rafale as the latest fighter aircraft for the Indian Navy. The decision was made after a successful trial campaign in India, where the Navy Rafale demonstrated that it meets all the operational requirements of the Indian Navy and is well-suited for its aircraft carrier.

The French aerospace company Dassault Aviation has confirmed that 26 Naval variant Rafale jets will be added to the existing fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft. This decision was made as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Paris for a high-profile visit.

Watch: PM Modi in France: India's Punjab regiment march with French counterpart in France × Earlier, India announced a multi-billion dollar deal for Rafale jets on Thursday as PM Modi landed in Paris for a two-day visit. He was accorded with the guest of honour during France's national day celebrations.

The Defence Acquisition Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the proposal to acquire 26 Naval variant Rafale jets and three French-designed Scorpene class submarines. Out of the 26 jets, four will be used as trainer aircraft for the naval platform.

The delivery of the aircraft will start within three years after the contract is signed. However, it may take around a year to finalize the deal as detailed price negotiations need to take place.

According to reports from AFP, India stands as one of the largest purchasers of French arms. Back in 2015, during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Paris, a significant agreement was unveiled for the acquisition of 36 Rafale fighter jets, valued at approximately 4.0 billion euros at that time.