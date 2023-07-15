India, France draw up roadmap for balanced and stable order in Asia-Pacific region

India and France have announced a series of agreements to strengthen ties and address the challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region. During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France, the two nations, sharing a common vision for the region, have adopted a new Indo-Pacific Roadmap, aiming to ensure stability, sustainable development, and free access to global commons.

Building upon the Joint Strategic Vision of India-France Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region, adopted in 2018, India and France with this new roadmap are committed to working together to secure their economic and security interests. It includes advancing "the rule of international law" and building a "balanced and stable order" in the region, with "respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," MEA said in a statement.

Highlighting the importance of the Pacific, both countries have pledged to extend their cooperation with the involvement of the French territories of New Caledonia and French Polynesia. The French overseas territories in the Indian and Pacific Oceans will play a crucial role in the Indo-Pacific partnership between India and France, the statement read. Promoting UN Security Council reform India and France also joined hands in advocating for the reform of the United Nations Security Council to ensure better representation and inclusivity. The two nations support the credentials of the G4 countries, including India, to become new permanent members of the Security Council. Additionally, both nations also urged the need for improved representation from Africa among the council's permanent members. Science, technology, and academic cooperation Recognising the pivotal role of technology in addressing the challenges of the 21st century, India and France have agreed to deepen their cooperation in the fields of science, technological innovation, and academic research. As leading startup and innovation ecosystems in their respective regions, both nations aim to promote research partnerships and essential technologies that contribute to their countries' self-reliance.

In the field of health and medicine, India and France have signed a Letter of Intent for Cooperation, which lays the foundation for collaboration in various areas, including digital health, AI for healthcare, medical waste treatment technology, biotechnology, and combating antimicrobial resistance.

Both countries will also focus on health emergency prevention, preparedness, and response, as well as strengthen cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector and digital health technologies. Enhancing cybersecurity The growing strategic importance of cyberspace in the bilateral relationship between India and France was reaffirmed. Both nations acknowledged the significance of bilateral cyber dialogues and commit to working closely on mutual areas of interest. India and France are dedicated to jointly promoting a peaceful, secure, and open cyberspace, aligning with the Indo-French Roadmap on Cybersecurity and Digital Technology. Collaborating for a sustainable future India and France committed themselves to cooperating closely in the transition toward a low-carbon economy.

To meet the increasing energy demand driven by India's urbanisation and industrialisation while addressing energy security concerns, the two countries aim to increase their share of clean energy sources. Both nations share the conviction that sustainable solutions in combating climate change include the use of nuclear energy.

Moreover, India and France are strengthening their collaboration on promoting a circular economy and integrated waste management in cities. This collaboration focuses on enhancing waste collection and transportation, developing waste-to-wealth solutions, and improving liquid and solid waste management practices. Promoting people-to-people ties India and France laid emphasis on the importance of people-to-people exchanges and economic ties.

The Partnership Agreement on Migration and Mobility, which came into force in 2021, facilitates the mobility of students, graduates, academics, researchers, professionals, and skilled workers between the two nations.