PM Modi meets prominent individuals in Paris; discusses yoga, science, skill development

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a high-level visit to France. During the second day of his visit, the Indian leader met thought leaders and some distinguished business people, engaging in fruitful discussions on various topics. Among the big names he met are a prominent aerospace engineer and an almost hundred-year-old yoga practitioner.

Prime Minister Modi's meetings and engagements in Paris underscored the importance of collaboration, innovation, and cultural exchange between the two nations. Great minds and great discussions One of the notable individuals Modi met was Thomas Pesquet, an esteemed aerospace engineer and pilot. PM Modi expressed his admiration for Pesquet's dedication to motivating young people in the fields of science and space. As per the Indian leader, they had an enlightening conversation covering a wide range of subjects.

In a tweet, Modi talked of his meeting with the engineer and wrote: "When it comes to motivating youngsters towards science and space, Thomas Pesquet's name figures prominently. It was a delight to meet him and exchange views on a wide range of subjects. His energy and insights are very valuable." Another significant meeting was with Leena Nair, the CEO of Chanel. PM Modi highlighted the importance of skill development and explored ways to further enhance it, particularly among artisans. They also discussed strategies to popularise Khadi, an Indian handcrafted fabric, on the global stage.

PM Modi commended Nair, who is of Indian origin, for her achievements and wrote on Twitter: "It's always a delight to meet a person of Indian origin who has made a mark at the world stage. We had a great conversation about ways to further boost skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular." PM Modi also met with Charlotte Chopin, a remarkable yoga practitioner who will soon celebrate her 100th birthday. Talking about his meeting with Chopin, PM Modi said, "She's (Chopin) going to turn hundred soon but her passion towards Yoga and fitness has only increased over the years." 25 years of India-Paris strategic relations During his visit, the Indian PM also attended a lunch hosted by Yaël Braun-Pivet, the President of France's National Assembly.

The visit coincided with Bastille Day, France's National Day, where PM Modi was the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade.

Indian armed forces contingents participated in the grand parade, which took place along the iconic Champs-Élysées in Paris. This year, as per ANI, holds special significance as it marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France.

