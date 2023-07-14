India's PM Modi conferred with France’s highest civilian award by Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron conferred Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the country's highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, during his official visit to France.

Napoleon Bonaparte had established the Legion of Honour which consists of five degrees, among which the Indian prime minister was awarded the highest, the Grand Cross. The colour of the ribbon is red, and a five-armed Maltese asterisk on an oak along with laurel wreath is featured on the badge.

Although the membership remains typically reserved for French nationals, foreign individuals who are either serving France or upholding its ideals can also receive this distinction. Annually, around 300 foreign nationals are awarded this honour, in a total membership of over 79,000.

“A warm gesture embodying the spirit of Indo-French partnership. PM Narendra Modi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President Emmanuel Macron,” said the Ministry of External Affairs on Twitter. A warm gesture embodying the spirit of 🇮🇳-🇫🇷 partnership.



PM @narendramodi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President @EmmanuelMacron. pic.twitter.com/OyiHCHMDX2 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 13, 2023 × As stated on the official website, the Legion of Honor is a reward given in France for “outstanding merit acquired in the service of the nation in a civilian or military capacity”.

“Foreigners may be decorated with the Legion of Honor if they have rendered services (e.g. cultural or economic) to France or supported causes defended by France, such as human rights, freedom of the press, or humanitarian action. State visits are also an occasion for conferring the Legion of Honor upon official figures, pursuant to diplomatic reciprocity and thereby supporting the foreign policy of France,” according to the award criteria.

Expressing his gratitude at the honour received, PM Modi tweeted, "It is with great humility that I accept the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. This is an honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank President @EmmanuelMacron, the French Government and people for this gesture. It shows their deep affection towards India and resolve for furthering friendship with our nation." It is with great humility that I accept the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. This is an honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank President @EmmanuelMacron, the French Government and people for this gesture. It shows their deep affection towards India and resolve for… pic.twitter.com/Nw7V1JVgpb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023 × PM's two-day visit to France The prime minister is on a two-day state visit to France. He will be the Guest of Honour French National Day (Bastille Day) celebrations to be held on Friday. On the occasion, Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past.

After landing in Paris on Thursday, the Indian diaspora met the prime minister in Paris. They gave a warm welcome to PM Modi while raising slogans “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

WATCH | PM Modi in France: PM holds talks with French PM, senate president after landing in Paris Modi held talks with his French counterpart Elizabeth Borne and met with France’s Senate leader. He addressed the Indian diaspora gathered at the famed performing arts centre La Seine Musicale. Later, Indian PM attended a private dinner hosted by Macron and his wife Brigette Macron at their official residence of Elysee Palace in Paris.

The prime minister's visit to France coincides with 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership shared between the two nations.

