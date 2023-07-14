Modi in France: India flags cross-border terrorism, repeats call for dialogue to end Ukraine war

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood beside French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris and repeated Global South's call for dialogue and diplomacy to end war in Ukraine.

"The effects of Covid pandemic and war in Ukraine have been felt all around the world. These two issues have negatively impacted the countries of Global South in particular. To sort these issues, all countries must come together. All disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute towards a stable form of peace," Modi said.

"India and France have cooperated in their fight against terrorism. We believe in opting tough measures to end cross-border terrorism," Modi added, while indirectly hinting at cross-border terrorism perpetrated into the Indian side from Pakistan. Defence an important pillar of India-France ties: Modi Modi said that defence is an important pillar of India-France ties. "We will now focus on co-production & co-development for fighter jets and submarines, not just for India but also for other friendly countries," he said.

Modi said that the people of India have taken the resolve to make the country a developed nation and France is a natural partner in this journey.

"Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. The people of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner," he added. Modi invites French universities to open campuses in India Modi invited French universities to open campuses in India and conveyed Delhi's regards to Paris for upcoming Olympics.

Watch | World moving towards a new world order: PM Modi to Indian diaspora in France × "We will open a new Indian Consulate in the city of Marseille. We welcome the decision to grant long-term visas to people of Indian origin studying in France. I invite French universities to set up their campuses in India. Indian athletes are excited to participate in next year's Paris Olympics."

"Yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France. It is not my honour but the honour of 140 crore people of the country," Modi added.

