Highlights: PM Modi wraps up successful two-day France visit, emplanes for UAE

PM Modi in Paris during the Banquet dinner, congratulated the people of France on Bastille Day and said it was a matter of "happiness and pride" for him to celebrate Bastille Day with the people of France.

"French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. It is a matter of pride and honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron for this honour," the Indian PM said.