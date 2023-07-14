Highlights: PM Modi wraps up successful two-day France visit, emplanes for UAE
PM Modi in France Live updates: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was guest of honour during France's Bastille Day celebrations on Friday, which are taking place under tight security two weeks after riots swept the country. Modi received France’s highest civilian and military honour from French President Emmanuel Macron. Also, Modi and Macron are expected to announce key defence deals between the two countries. Follow all the Live updates here.
"This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President Macron and the French people for exceptional warmth and hospitality. May India-France friendship continue to soar!" said the Indian prime minister.
India and France also join hands in advocating for the reform of the United Nations Security Council to ensure better representation and inclusivity. The two nations support the credentials of the G4 countries, including India, to become new permanent members of the Security Council. Additionally, both nations also urged the need for improved representation from Africa among the council's permanent members.
To strengthen ties and address the challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region, India and France have announced a series of agreements during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France. The two nations, sharing a common vision for the region, have adopted a new Indo-Pacific Roadmap, aiming to ensure stability, sustainable development, and free access to global commons.
India and France on Friday announced that they will be jointly developing a combat aircraft engine and engine for the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) being developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
"In the past 25 years, the world faced many ups and downs and challenging times, but the friendship between France and India continued to grow deeper. We are contributing not only to the welfare of both countries but also to world peace and security. Our partnership is a force for global good," says PM Modi.
PM Modi in Paris during the Banquet dinner, congratulated the people of France on Bastille Day and said it was a matter of "happiness and pride" for him to celebrate Bastille Day with the people of France.
"French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. It is a matter of pride and honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron for this honour," the Indian PM said.
PM Narendra Modi raised a toast to the India-France relations at the Banquet dinner which is being hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for the Indian prime minister.
Indian PM Narendra Modi is due to arrive at Louvre Museum in Paris to attend the banquet dinner. French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron are set to welcome the Indian prime minister.
During his official visit to France, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased the rich cultural heritage of India through a series of thoughtful and symbolic gifts presented to French dignitaries. These gifts not only celebrated the craftsmanship and artistic traditions of India but also aimed to strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood beside French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris and repeated Global South's call for dialogue and diplomacy to end war in Ukraine.
"The effects of Covid pandemic and war in Ukraine have been felt all around the world. These two issues have negatively impacted the countries of Global South in particular. To sort these issues, all countries must come together. All disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute towards a stable form of peace," Modi said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a high-level visit to France. During the second day of his visit, the Indian leader met thought leaders and some distinguished business people, engaging in fruitful discussions on various topics. Among the big names he met are a prominent aerospace engineer and an almost hundred-year-old yoga practitioner.
Prime Minister Modi's meetings and engagements in Paris underscored the importance of collaboration, innovation, and cultural exchange between the two nations.
#WATCH | "Today, on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3, the entire India is excited. In the arena of Space, India and France have had old and deep cooperation. There have been new agreements between our Space agencies...," says PM Modi— WION (@WIONews) July 14, 2023
We have agreed to launch India's Unified Payment Interface in France: PM Modi
France joining as partner in development of National Museum in India: PM Mod
We will open a new Indian Consulate in the city of Marseille. We welcome the decision to grant long-term visas to people of Indian origin studying in France. I invite French universities to set up their campuses in India... Indian athletes are excited to participate in next year's Paris Olympics: PM Modi
Speaking about the successfull launche of Chandrayan-3, Modi said, "Today, on the successful launch of Chandrayaan3, the entire India is excited. This is a major achievement of our scientists. In the arena of Space, India and France have had old and deep cooperation. There have been new agreements between our Space agencies...We can enhance our cooperation in areas like Space-based Maritime Domain Awareness.".
France's National Day is the symbol of 'liberty, equality and fraternity' for the world," says PM Modi in joint press meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris, France
We will discuss cooperation on small and modular nuclear reactors, take our cooperation in nuclear energy forward: PM Modi
Renewal energy, cyber, semicondutor and in other sectors, we will cooperate and are identifying fields to work. We are working on clean energy transition. We will discuss between business ooportunities shortly. Submarine or Navy forces - we will work together not only between the two countries but also to help other countries: PM Modi
"We see France as a natural partner in India's developmental journey," says PM Modi at joint press meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris, France.
PM Narendra Modi says, "...We are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. People of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner..."
Yesterday French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France. It is not my honour but the honour of 140 crore people of the country, says PM Modi
French President Emmanuel Macron says, "...We can't forget the youth...By 2030, we want to send 30,000 French students there (to India)...For the young Indians who want to pursue higher education in France, we want to make a conducive visa policy..."
French President Emmanuel Macron says, "...I was proud to see the Punjab Regiment here in the heart of Paris (at the Bastille Day parade). We are going ahead on the basis of a historic trust. Together we can find solutions for global crises..."
French President Emmanuel Macron has gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi a framed facsimile of a 1916 photograph of a Parisian presenting flowers to a Sikh officer and a replica of the Charlemagne chessmen, dating back to the 11th Century, officials said here. Macron also gifted Modi a series of novels - A la recherche du temps perdu (In Search of Lost Time) – by Marcel Proust published between 1913 and 1927 and considered the most important works of French literature of the early 20th century.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Sindhu VK Reddy who led tri-services contingent of India on Bastille Day in Paris.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the lunch hosted by President of France's National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet in Paris.
In a significant display of bilateral bonhomie, French President Emmanuel Macron hailed India as "a giant in world history" and acknowledged the 'decisive role' India is set to play in the future. Addressing India as a 'strategic partner' and 'a friend', Macron expressed that it gave the French a 'great pleasure to welcome India as the Guest of Honor for this year's 14th July parade', referring to the French National Day celebrated annually on 14th of July.
Seen here are French Navy troops marching on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day Parade.
"India, inspired by its centuries old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!," PM Modi tweeted as a response to Macron's tweet in Hindi.
French President Emmanuel Macron tweets in Hindi during the Bastille Day Parade.
The tweet translates to...
India has been a major country in global history and is in a decisive position for the world's future. We are glad to have invited India as an honoured guest for this year's July 14 parade.
The participation from the Indian Army in this year's Bastille Day Parade has been a highlight and a fitting development as India and France are celebrating 25 years of strategic ties. Seen in this photo is Indian Army Rajputana Band marching during the parade.
(From L) French Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt, French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, French National Assembly president Yael Braun-Pivet, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, France's President Emmanuel Macron, first lady Brigitte Macron and French Senate President Gerard Larcher attend the Bastille Day military parade.
This year's Bastille Day Parade has participation from Indian army, navy and air force. The troops are marching on the tune on 'Sare Jahaan se achha' with the Champs-Élysées in the background.
'Sare Jahaan se achha' is an iconic Indian song which is representative of feeling of patriotism among Indians.
Seen here is French Air Force elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" (PAF) performing a fly-over.
Those witnessing the Bastille Day Parade have been treated to a fly-past by Rafale fighter jets. The fighter jets, manufactured by France are part of Indian Air Force as well.
This year's Bastille Day Parade is taking place in the shadow of nationwide protests over death of a teenager. 45,000 police personnel have been deployed nationwide. Fireworks have been banned as the governments seeks to prevent repeat of urban violence.
"It is with great humility that I accept the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. This is an honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank President @EmmanuelMacron, the French Government and people for this gesture. It shows their deep affection towards India and resolve for furthering friendship with our nation," PM Modi tweeted.
The annual Bastille Day festivities, which mark the storming of the Bastille prison at the start of the French Revolution in 1789, kick off with a traditional military parade in the morning that will see over 5,000 people sweep down the Champs Elysees.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred French Legion of Honour. This is France's top order of merit.
The award was granted to salute "the role of the prime minister in the excellent relations of friendship and confidence that unite France and India", the Elysee said in a statement.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for Bastille Day Parade for which he is guest of honour.