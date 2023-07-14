PM Modi gifts exquisite sandalwood sitar to French President Emmanuel Macron

During his official visit to France, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased the rich cultural heritage of India through a series of thoughtful and symbolic gifts presented to French dignitaries. These gifts not only celebrated the craftsmanship and artistic traditions of India but also aimed to strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations.

Sandalwood sitar for Macron

As a gesture of cultural exchange, Prime Minister Modi gifted a unique Sandalwood Sitar to president Macron. This intricately crafted replica of the musical instrument is made from pure sandalwood, showcasing the exquisite art of sandalwood carving that has been practiced in Southern India for centuries. The Sitar also represents the harmony and melodic traditions deeply rooted in Indian culture.

Sandalwood hand carved elephant Ambavari for President of the French Senate

To honour Gerard Larcher, President of the French Senate, Prime Minister Modi presented a 'Sandalwood Hand Carved Elephant Ambavari'.