PM Modi gifts exquisite sandalwood sitar to French President Emmanuel Macron
During his official visit to France, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased the rich cultural heritage of India through a series of thoughtful and symbolic gifts presented to French dignitaries. These gifts not only celebrated the craftsmanship and artistic traditions of India but also aimed to strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations.
Sandalwood sitar for Macron
As a gesture of cultural exchange, Prime Minister Modi gifted a unique Sandalwood Sitar to president Macron. This intricately crafted replica of the musical instrument is made from pure sandalwood, showcasing the exquisite art of sandalwood carving that has been practiced in Southern India for centuries. The Sitar also represents the harmony and melodic traditions deeply rooted in Indian culture.
Sandalwood hand carved elephant Ambavari for President of the French Senate
To honour Gerard Larcher, President of the French Senate, Prime Minister Modi presented a 'Sandalwood Hand Carved Elephant Ambavari'.
This decorative elephant figure, made entirely of pure sandalwood, embodies the grace and majesty of these magnificent creatures.
In Indian culture, elephants symbolise wisdom, strength, and good fortune, serving as a reminder of the profound connection between nature, culture, and art.
Hand-knitted silk Kashmiri carpet for President of the French National Assembly
As a token of friendship between the two nations, Prime Minister Modi gifted a hand-knitted Silk Kashmiri Carpet to Yael Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly.
These silk carpets, renowned for their exceptional softness and craftsmanship, hail from the region of Kashmir in India. The intricate knotted details and vibrant colors of the carpet exemplify the unique beauty of this carpet.
Marble inlay work table for Prime Minister of France
Elisabeth Borne, the French prime minister, received a 'Marble Inlay Work Table' from Prime Minister Modi.
Marble Inlay Work is a captivating art form that involves the use of semi-precious stones to create intricate designs on marble.
The base marble is sourced from Makrana, a town in Rajasthan known for its high-quality marble, while the semi-precious stones are carefully procured from various parts of India.
This gift reflects the exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail found in Indian artistry.
Pochampally Ikat in sandalwood box for France's First Lady Brigitte Macron
To honor France's First Lady Brigitte Macron, Prime Minister Modi presented a Pochampally Ikat saree beautifully displayed in a sandalwood box.
Pochampally silk ikat, originating from the town of Pochampally in Telangana, India, is renowned for its intricate designs and vibrant colors. This traditional Indian textile represents the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship and serves as a symbol of the enduring cultural ties between India and France.
