India: Two terrorists, including top LeT commander Uzair Khan, killed in Kokernag ops

Two terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit have been killed in the Kokernag Operation that has been ongoing for the last seven days. LeT Commander Uzair Khan was among the two terrorists killed. The body of the second terrorist has not been retrieved yet but can be seen via the drone footage.

Jammu and Kashmir Police's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar on Tuesday (September 19) visited the operation site and said that the top Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Uzair Khan was killed in Gadole, Kokernag encounter while another dead body was lying near the operation spot.

''The top Commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba Uzair Khan has been killed in Gadool, Kokernag operation. Uzair Khan was involved in the killing of an army Colonel, a Major, and a Deputy SP on the first day of the gunfight. Uzair Khan has been killed and his body has been retrieved. There is another body lying on the ground which will be retrieved soon. We had the information about the presence of two to three terrorists in the area and we might find one more body of the terrorist while the searches are on,'' said Vijay Kumar, Jammu and Kashmir Police's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

ADGP further said that the "gunfight is over but search and cordon will continue till second terrorist body is retrieved and all unexploded ammunition will be cleared".

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the gunfight is over while the combing operation around the jungle area will continue. The ADGP also requested locals not to venture around the area as there could be some unexploded shells lying in the area.

The GOC of 15 Corp Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and ADGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar are taking stock of the situation from ground zero.

A massive combing operation in the forest area is still being carried out.

There has been no firing from either side since last night. Now security forces are carrying out a search and sanitising operation in the area.

The Kokernag operation turned out to be the longest anti-terrorist operation being conducted in Kashmir valley in years.

The Indian Army and Police used all necessary modern, next generation equipment during this operation. A joint command centre was also established near the Gadole forest to monitor the whole operation.

The operation is one of the most high-tech operations in recent times. The operation is being carried by elite commands and soldiers of 19RR and 34RR.

Besides para commandos, mountain warriors (mountaineers of high altitude warfare school ( HAWS ))and special operation groups of Jammu and Kashmir forces (SOG).

Besides those elite forces, the new generation weaponry and gadgets are being used by forces in the operation.

Quadcopters, drones, new-generation gadgetry, and weaponry are being used. Indian Army is using a hexacopter (a drone with the capability of attacking and fixing the target). It has 10 kilometres radius of digital videography.

It has played a major role in this operation. This has helped them to bomb the suspected spots.