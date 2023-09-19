Beginning of a new future in new parliament: Indian PM Modi addresses special parl session

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 19) addressed the second day of the five-day-long special session of parliament, and described the move to the new Parliament building as a new beginning of a new future. "Today, we are going to have the beginning of a new future in the new Parliament building. Today, we are going to the new building with the determination to fulfil the resolve of a developed India," Prime Minister Modi told lawmakers at the Central Hall of the old parliament building.

Modi began his speech by extending greetings for Ganesh Chaturthi, and pointed out that India has reawakened with a new consciousness and the country is filled with new energy.

"Every law made in the Parliament, every discussion held in the Parliament, and every signal given by the Parliament should encourage the Indian aspiration. This is our responsibility and the expectation of each and every Indian," Modi told lawmakers.

Modi hails abrogation of Article 370

During his address, Prime Minister Modi hailed the abrogation of Article 370 and pointed out that this was an important step in combating terrorism. "It is our privilege that we got the opportunity to abrogate Article 370 from the Parliament," Modi said.

He also highlighted e many laws including the law opposing 'triple talaq' that were passed in the old parliament building. "Muslim mothers and sisters got justice because of this Parliament, law opposing 'triple talaq' was unitedly passed from here. In the last few years, Parliament has also passed laws giving justice to the transgenders," he said.

Till now, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha together have passed more than 4,000 laws, the prime minister also said.

Special session in new parliament building begins

The special five-day session of parliament started in the new building. Moments back, lawmakers including Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others were seen entering the new parliament.

PM Modi suggested that the building should now be known as "Samvidhan Sadan."

