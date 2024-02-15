India: Tamil Nadu assembly passes resolutions against delimitation, ‘One Nation One Election’

The legislative assembly in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (Feb 14) passed two resolutions, one against the proposed delimitation exercise, the other against the proposed 'One Nation One Election' system. The resolutions found overwhelming support with even Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) having to voice support.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin termed the delimitation exercise a 'punishment' for states with smaller population

"The delimitation exercise is a 'punishment' for states that have a smaller population. The number of constituencies in both the houses of Parliament and in the Assemblies are cut down for such states that reduce population," he said.

"We can't accept delimitation based on the census...Due to unavoidable reasons, if the number of seats based on population were to increase, it would be maintained at the present ratio of the constituencies between the states in the state assemblies and both houses of parliament fixed based on the population of 1971," he said.

BJP supported the sentiment.

"Fear is understandable and reasonable in future if our voice and rights become less if the number of seats are reduced. Tamil Nadu BJP understands the concern of that Resolution," said BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasa.

What is the proposed delimitation exercise: Key points

Delimitation refers to rearranging number of seats and boundaries of constituencies in the state for parliament and state assemblies.

The delimitation was expected to be carried out after each census but the process was frozen in 1971 in order to encourage states to implement population control measures.

It has been seen in last few decades that population growth rate in north Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar etc. has been more compared to that in southern Indian states.

Watch | India alliance's election dream over? BJP woos South India for 2024 × There is a fear in southern Indian states that delimitation based on population would take away political power from them.

What did Tamil Nadu assembly say about 'One Nation One Election'?

The assembly also passed a resolution against the proposed 'One Nation One Election' exercise favoured by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The one nation one election is out-and-out impractical, and it is against the basic feature of the Constitution. It is fully opposed to the Constitutional guarantee of independent, free and fair polls," said CM Stalin in assembly.

He deemed the proposed exercise to be 'autocratic' and a 'conspiracy'.

The proposal is currently being considered by a committee headed by former Indian president Ram Nath Kovind. The proposal suggests that one election be carried out for seats in Indian parliament and state assemblies. Critics of the proposal argue that the concept goes against the federal structure of Indian polity.