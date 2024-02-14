‘Golden chapter’ for UAE: PM Modi inaugurates BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 14) inaugurated Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi. This is the first Hindu temple in United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital. PM Modi arrived in UAE on Tuesday, in a first leg of his two-nation visit. After UAE, PM Modi will head to Qatar.

PM Modi arrived at the Abu Dhabi temple in the evening on Wednesday and was welcomed by BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami. In addition to the inauguration, PM Modi also offered prayers at the temple. Wednesday marked Basant Panchmi, an auspicious day, according to the Hindu calendar.

The Abu Dhabi temple is sure to draw devotees from various corners of the world following the inauguration.

The sentiment was echoed by PM Modi.

"...UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity. I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times...," he said in his speech after inauguration of the temple.

"UAE has written a golden chapter. The inauguration of the temple has years of hard work and dreams of many are connected with the temple. Swaminarayan's blessings are also connected..," said PM Modi. UAE Tolerance Minister Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan was also in attendance.

During his speech, the PM thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his support for the temple and even asked those present to give a standing ovation to the president.

PM Modi's UAE visit

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a joint statement from President al-Nayhan and PM Modi on Wednesday evening.

The ministry listed mutual agreements signed during the visit.

These included,

Bilateral Investment Treaty Inter-Governmental Framework Agreement on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on Digital Infrastructure Projects Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Electricity Interconnection and Trade. Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation with the National Maritime Heritage Complex, Lothal at Gujarat. Cooperation Protocol between the National Library and Archives of the UAE and the National Archives of India. Agreement on interlinking of the instant payment platforms – UPI (India) and AANI (UAE). Agreement on inter-linking domestic debit/credit cards - RuPay (India) with JAYWAN (UAE).

"The two leaders endorsed the efforts from both sides to strengthen the strong economic and commercial cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration. They welcomed the strong growth witnessed in the UAE-India trade relations since the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on May 1, 2022," said the joint statement.