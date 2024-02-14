Christian architect, land given by Muslim king: Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu temple is an icon of communal harmony

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated United Arab Emirates' (UAE) first Hind temple in Abu Dhabi, during his two-day visit to the Gulf nation. The temple was built by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a denomination of the Swaminarayan Sampradaya, a Vaishnav sect of Hinduism.

PM Modi inaugurates the grand temple on Wednesday (Feb 14) in the presence of UAE’s President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The temple is the epitome of communal harmony, a goal envisioned by both India and the UAE.

Beautiful confluence of religions

The temple is constructed on 27 acres of land, with 13.5 acres dedicated to the temple complex area and the other 13.5 acres allotted for parking which can accommodate 14,000 cars and 50 buses.

The 13.5 acres of land was gifted by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ‘a Muslim king,’ for the construction of a Hindu temple, said a BAPS spokesperson.

What makes this temple special is the beautiful confluence of religions that led to its construction.

The lead architect of the BAPS Hindu Temple is a “Catholic Christian, the project manager a Sikh, the foundational designer a Buddhist, the construction company a Parsi group, and the director comes from the Jain tradition”, as per BAPS spokesperson.

Significance

As per BAPS, Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the 10th spiritual guru and head of the sect, had envisioned a Hindu temple far away in the desert lands of Abu Dhabi in April 1997.

His vision was to bring countries, communities and cultures together, which aligned with the UAE’s initiative to promote cultural diversity and tolerance.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony in April 2019, Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said, "Laying the foundation stone of the temple is reflective of the landscape of tolerance and pluralism in the UAE." The camel; a symbol of persistence, commitment and endurance, has been etched into the carvings of the #AbuDhabiMandir while drawing inspiration from the landscapes of the UAE 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/JSufXsTNFI — BAPS Hindu Mandir (@AbuDhabiMandir) February 3, 2024 × The temple has carvings of symbolic animals native to the UAE like camels, oryxes, and falcons. There are also 14 depictions of parables from Arabian, Egyptian, Mesopotamian, and other civilisations.

In May 2023, during a visit by ambassadors from 30 countries, Akio Isomata, Ambassador from Japan said, "I see a philosophy of tolerance in the carvings".

Last month, when diplomats from 42 countries visited the temple, Deputy Ambassador of the UK Jonathan Knight stated, "so many different faiths coming together to build something that will last for generations".

Key features of the temple

Here are some key architectural features of the temple:

-The Abu Dhabi BAPS temple is a traditional stone Hindu temple with seven shikhars (spires).

-It is built in the traditional Nagara style and the temple’s front panel depicts universal values, stories of harmony from different cultures, Hindu spiritual leaders and avatars.

-The height of the temple is 108 feet with a length of 262 ft and width of 180 ft. While the external facade uses pink sandstone from Rajasthan, the interior uses Italian marble.

-The temple has two central domes, the Dome of Harmony and the Dome of Peace, emphasising human coexistence through the carvings of earth, water, fire, air and plants.

-A Wall of Harmony, one of the largest 3D-printed walls in the UAE, features a video showcasing key milestones of the temple’s construction.

-The word ‘harmony’ has been written in 30 different ancient and modern languages.

-The seven shikhars (spires) are representative of the seven Emirates of the UAE.

- The temple was judged the Best Mechanical Project of the Year 2019 at the MEP Middle East Awards, and the Best Interior Design Concept of the Year 2020.

The consecration of the temple will take place on February 14 through a Vedic ceremony held by Mahant Swami Maharaj. The temple will open to the public on February 18.