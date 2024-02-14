Meghan Markle gets new podcast partner for Archetypes series post Spotify split

There might have been many roadblocks on the way for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their journey to make it in Hollywood but things are looking bright for the couple. After their Spotify deal failed to materialise, Meghan is back in the podcast game with a new partner.

Meghan Markle's got a new podcast partner

Meghan Markle has now inked a partnership with podcast network Lemonada Media. Under the deal, Lemonada will distribute the first season of Markle’s Archetypes series for all audio platforms, starting in the spring of 2024. The company also will develop a new, yet-to-be-titled original podcast series hosted by the Duchess of Sussex.

In a statement, Meghan Markle said, “I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting. Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release ‘Archetypes’ so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

In addition to the launch of a new and distribution of existing IP, Lemonada will be responsible for overseeing ad sales and distribution for the series.

Meghan's Spotify deal was cancelled in 2023

Before Lemonada was in the picture, Meghan had tied with Spotify for an exclusive podcast deal with Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions. It ended in mid-2023 with the couple having delivered just one show — Meghan hosted interview series Archetypes.

“We are beyond honoured that Meghan has trusted us to help democratise access to Archetypes, and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon,” said Lemonada CEO and co-founder Jessica Cordova Kramer. “Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters.”

Lemonada includes several other projects like Wiser Than Me With Julia Louis-Dreyfus, which was named the 2023 show of the year by Apple; Jennette McCurdy’s Hard Feelings; Funny Cuz It’s True With Elyse Myers; Choice Words With Samantha Bee; In the Bubble With Andy Slavitt; reality show Being Trans and many others.