Queen Camilla shares King Charles's health update following cancer diagnosis: He's doing extremely well 

Queen Camilla has shared update about her husband, Britain's King Charles' health days after Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis. On Thursday, Camilla resumed her royal duties and attended Salisbury Cathedral for a night filled with music that supported local charities.



"He is doing extremely well under the circumstances," Camilla said. "He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public has been sending from everywhere. That’s very cheering."



The news of illness was first shared on Monday as the palace stated while giving an update about Charles' health after he underwent a medical procedure for an enlarged prostate.



King Charles' Cancer diagnosis



"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."



Since then Charles has been "advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" while undergoing a series of "regular treatments. It's unclear what cancer diagnosis His Majesty received.



"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," a statement said.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."