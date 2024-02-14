Russia's Putin will be 'assassinated' if he steps back from Ukraine war, says Elon Musk

Tesla Inc's billionaire chief executive officer Elon Musk, while speaking to the US Republican senators, said "there is no way in hell" that Russian President Vladimir Putin can lose the Ukraine war.

The comments were made by Musk in a forum on Monday (Feb 12) on X Spaces, which is part of his X social media platform.

In the X Spaces, Musk discussed opponents of a Senate bill, which will provide more assistance for Ukraine to carry on battle with Russia on a full scale.

In the discussions, Musk was joined by JD Vance of Ohio, Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and David Sacks, a co-founder of Craft Ventures LLC.

The comments of Musk came as he agreed with the statement of Johnson that Putin will not lose the Ukraine war. Johnson said that those who have been expecting a victory in Ukraine were "living in a fantasy world."

Musk said that he is hopeful Americans will contact their elected representatives regarding the Ukraine bill. "This spending does not help Ukraine. Prolonging the war does not help Ukraine," he said.

Musk expresses doubt over Ukraine's win

Similar sentiments have been expressed by Musk before on X as he has doubted the ability of Ukraine to win the war and mocked the requests made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding the aid.

Musk said that Putin has been pressurised to see the fight through. "If he were to back off, he would be assassinated," Musk added.

Speaking to the senators, Musk said that he sometimes faces accusations of being a Putin apologist, however, he called the accusation "absurd." He stated that his companies "have probably done more to undermine Russia than anything."

He spoke about how SpaceX provided Starlink internet service to the battled Ukraine after it was invaded by Ukraine.

Musk said that he is interested in stopping the deaths of people on the two sides of the war, adding that he doubted the wisdom which sought Putin's ouster.

"For those who want regime change in Russia, they should think about who is the person that could take out Putin, and is that person likely to be a peacenik? Probably not," he added.

Musk stated that such a person is likely to be "even more hardcore than Putin."

